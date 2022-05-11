EXCLUSIVE | Consumer Affairs Department || Focus on consumer protection, new clubs created in state schools, what is the role of the club?

#Kolkata: It is possible to make the society more aware only by making the students aware. It is the right of the society to check the quality of the materials used in daily life. But many are not aware of that quality, the initiative of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) of the Government of India to make people from all walks of life aware. The main objective of the training camp is to introduce the quality of materials used in daily life including ISI Mark, Hallmark and the need for quality through students of government and private schools in different parts of the country including Kolkata. The two-day training camp took place in Calcutta. BIS officials conducted training camps with teachers from different schools in Kolkata.

BIS official NK Kansara explained how to verify the quality of materials used in daily life from buyer protection. According to company sources, a standard club will be set up in each school. The club will have 25 students up to class IX-XII. Trained teachers will be the mentors of the club one by one after school. Those mentors will give awareness lessons to those students. Students will spread that lesson to different levels of society. The goal of this initiative is to make buyers more aware through readers. So that buyers are not deceived.

Work has already started to set up standard clubs in various schools with the permission of the school education department of the state government. The teachers of that school are being trained with the permission of the education department. So far, standard clubs have been set up in 1200 schools across the country. In Calcutta that number is about 80. Each school has a mentor of the standard club with the teacher of that school. The training is being given to those mentors. The mentors will be educated from the training camp and they will spread awareness among the school children. This initiative is mainly to prevent customer fraud.

Starting from Kolkata, there are plans to set up standard clubs in different schools of the state. In the words of the trained teachers, ‘many things were unknown to us. This initiative will benefit the general public in the coming days. Divyendu Chakraborty, Deputy Director General, BIS, Kolkata, said that the purpose of setting up the BIS Club was to ensure quality inclusion of daily necessities across the country. Why the need for quality? Our main objective is to make the general public more aware about that.

Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published: May 11, 2022, 09:23 IST

