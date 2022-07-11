Exclusive || High court allows urgent case against minister’s son

# Arnab Hazra, Kolkata: Allegations of extortion in Tapasia. Allegedly, picked up and beaten. 7 days in a row without men. And the name of the minister’s son was involved in everything. The High Court on Monday allowed the emergency case. One of the parties in the case is the minister’s son Fayyaz Khan. 7 days in a row in Kolkata itself. Only women and children are at home.

Read more: Twenty rupees straight after ten! Tarja in Netpara with the ticket price of Sealdah Metro

72D Tapasia Road 6 Sheikh Sabir lived for several generations at this address in Kolkata. Sheikh Sabir and his brothers have been living in this ancestral house of Tiljala police station since July 5. Sheikh Sabir has the finger of blame against local councilor Fayyaz Khan. Fayyaz, son of Minister Javed Khan. Male members left home from the night of 5 July. Sabir’s lawyer heard the case in a bench of Justice Shampa Sarkar at 4pm on Monday. Lawyer Firdaus Samim also applied to enter the house.

Read more: The teacher cut Sadh’s hair for the cancer patients and said, ‘I am proud’!

At present there are 4 brothers in the city. Nothing matched the help of the police. Allegations of inaction were also brought against Tiljala police station. After getting the whole matter from the lawyer, Justice Shampa Sarkar allowed the emergency case. Justice Shampa Sarkar verbally instructed all parties to the case to come for hearing on Wednesday. Sabir’s lawyer Firdaus Samim said, “Sabirs have a 6 katha land in 4/1 Topsia First Lane. The dilapidated house was there. There was a plan to demolish the house and rebuild it. The problem started when the dilapidated house was demolished. At first, they surrounded the place with bamboo and seized it. With threats, Alipore court issued two orders. Police of Tiljala police station were also directed to help. The torture started after the police received a copy of this order. At least that’s the complaint.

Read more: ‘Unemployed’ Boris Johnson looking for a job? Just reading, see the viral picture

Sheikh Sabir said on the verandah of the High Court on Monday, “Some of Fayyaz Khan’s followers called me. I was beaten randomly when I went to the councilor’s office on GJ Khan Road around 8 pm on July 5. I was surrounded by 12 people. The local councilor was present at the scene. He added, “A young man who went to give a copy of the Alipore court order has also been beaten up.” Not found.

Published by:Rachana Majumder First published: July 11, 2022, 21:35 IST

Tags: Topsia