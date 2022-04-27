Exclusive: High Court directs sending schools, police to hide information in Kolkata itself!

#Kolkata: The school in Kolkata’s Barabazar has hidden the information. Absent in the case despite giving notice to the school. How will the trial? Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay is angry over the fame of Shri Jain Setambar Terapanthi School. The judge directed Barbazar police station under Kolkata police. Three officers of the OC school of the police station have to be produced in the court. In other words, the police of Barbazar police station will bring 3 important office bearers of the school management committee to the court room no. The president, secretary of the school management committee and the acting headmaster of the school have been directed to appear before a bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay at 10.30 am on May 4.

There has been no recent case of school principals in Kolkata being produced in court by the police. Umesh Singh, a resident of Rishra. He has been teaching in this big market school since 2006. He teaches history and takes classes up to 10th class. He still has no problem taking classes regularly. This teacher is a bit lost in the turmoil of 2016 and 2020. In 2017, the school authorities informed him that there was no possibility of his job maturing. At that time, he filed a case in the Calcutta High Court and applied to the court for approval from the concerned government office. The High Court asked the concerned government department to take a decision on the basis of consideration in the light of his application.

In 2021, DI, Kolkata canceled the approval of the teacher after a hearing. Umesh Singh’s lawyer Anjan Bhattacharya said, “In 2020, the school authorities informed my client about the requirements and also paid all the salaries.” To date, there has been no cut in his salary. The school authorities held the DI hearing of 2021 by hiding the issue of 2020 unknowingly. We raised this issue before the court. The judge has activated the Kolkata police as he did not appear in the case even after giving repeated notices to the school.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay has been keeping the court in motion for a long time in a single effort. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay was absent from the bench due to the decision of some Trinamool Congress-backed lawyers and at the suggestion of a part of the bar. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay is instructing the candidates to read the case file every day to give relief to the candidates. Umesh Singh sees the light of hope in such an order of the judge.

ARNAB HAZRA

Published by:Piya Banerjee First published: April 27, 2022, 22:14 IST

