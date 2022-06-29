Exclusive: Justice Abhijit Ganguly: ‘Didi ke balo …’ Noise in court

Kolkata: It is difficult to find a person in this state who is not familiar with the phrase ‘Didi ke balo’. This time the word stopped in the judge’s throat. 2:45 pm, Room 6 of the Calcutta High Court High Court Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay sat down and said, “Don’t tell Didi … see what happens.” Problem with transfer of madrasa teacher. The child is particularly disabled. The Madrasa Commission has no such option.

So even after repeated requests, Sabina Yasmin is not getting the transfer facility due to the child’s medical reasons. So the case in the High Court. After hearing the whole incident from the plaintiff’s lawyer Ekramul Bari, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay remarked in a packed courtroom, “Why is there so much discrimination in the appointment rules of the Madrasa Service Commission? Why will there be discrimination in the transfer of teachers?” . “

Justice Gangopadhyay remarked, “The Madrasa Service Commission cannot sit idly by for the sake of the law.” “If the rules are not changed in the next 60 years, the common man will suffer the consequences.” Then he said, “Don’t tell Didi, see what happens.” Significant remarks by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay to the Madrasa Commission’s counsel. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay wanted to explain why the same state government would not provide facilities for teachers appointed by the School Service Commission for the teachers appointed by the Madrasa Service Commission. Such discrimination should not exist between the two commissions. In fact, in some special cases, there is no transfer rule in the Madrasa Service Commission.

Teacher Sabina Yasmin, her child is suffering from a special disease. The mother has to be there all the time to take care of the child. In this situation, for the last 11 years, he had to go to a junior madrasa high school 375 km away. As there is no option of such transfer in the rules of the commission, he has been deprived for a long time. If the Madrasa Service Commission has the same salary structure and other facilities as the School Service Commission, then why the rules will be different in case of transfer. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay directed to inform the Madrasa Service Commission within two days.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: June 29, 2022, 19:29 IST

