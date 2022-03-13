Exclusive | Kolkata News: Motor vehicle act how much money is not yet given as fine

#Kolkata: There is a law. There are also fines for breaking the law. However, even if a fine is imposed, only in Kolkata, according to the Transport Act, you will be shocked to hear the amount of arrears (Exclusive | Kolkata News). According to the statistics of the last few years, the amount of arrears, not one or two crores, is around 200 crores.

According to MV act, violators of traffic signals, violation of traffic signals, parking in no parking zones, reckless driving beyond the prescribed speed limit (Exclusive | Kolkata News), overloading, not wearing helmets, driving without license, fitness certificate and other requirements According to the Transport Act, fines are levied for such violations, including non-updating of documents, but many people in the city are not paying huge amount of arrears to the government treasury day after day due to non-payment of arrears.

If anyone breaks the law in the city on behalf of the Kolkata police, specific cases and fines are imposed as per the rules. But the calculation is that even though many people have paid the fine, a large part of the fine money is still in arrears year after year (Exclusive | Kolkata News). The arrears of the fine are currently around Rs 200 crore. Recently, more stringent measures are being taken in the city of Kolkata under the new Transport Act. Police operation is also going on. Drivers have also been fined a lot for breaking the law. Legal experts say that there is a provision of severe punishment in the law if the fine is not met.

According to lawyer Anirban Guha Thakur, failure to pay the fine under the MV Act can lead to imprisonment for violators. However, many are reluctant to pay the arrears. This time, the Ministry of Transport is thinking of taking more drastic steps to collect the outstanding fines. Sources, whose fines are outstanding? How much money is owed? How many people are in arrears of fines? The list has been sent to the police to find out the answers to such questions.

After checking the address of the owners of the vehicles from the registration number of the vehicles, it is being considered to identify the owners of the vehicles and send notices to pay the arrears and to lodge specific complaints with the concerned police station. Sources said that the Transport Ministry has already asked the Kolkata Police to prepare a list in this regard. Lalbazar has already given necessary instructions to all the traffic guards of the city in this regard. According to sources in the transport department, from now on, the transport department is going to make NOC compulsory in the case of fitness certificate (CF) and other cases from the Kolkata police to the effect that there is no arrears of fine. The concerned administration wants to hear about the pending traffic cases of all vehicles including buses, taxis, autos, trucks, matador two-wheelers.

Driving in different parts of the city in accordance with the law, mentioning the fines for breaking the law by the Kolkata police across the city, including display boards, social media in various ways, but now breaking the law seems to have become a law for a class of drivers. However, only time will tell how much benefit can be derived from the drastic steps taken to recover the huge amount of arrears. According to Transport Minister Firhad Hakim, we are taking the issue of collection of arrears of fines seriously. The Transport Minister has appealed to all the citizens who are in arrears of traffic fines under the Motor Vehicles Act to pay the arrears of fines. How much money has been fined in the last few years. How much fine has been collected.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: March 14, 2022, 01:52 IST

Tags: Kolkata News, Motor Vehicles Act