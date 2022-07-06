EXCLUSIVE || Mamata-Draupadi likely to meet presidential candidate in Kolkata

Venkateswara Lahiri, Calcutta: Draupadi Murmu may pay a courtesy call on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her visit to Kolkata. That possibility is getting stronger. No party has yet commented on the matter, but BJP sources said. After submitting the nomination, NDA presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu called Mamata Banerjee for support.

Draupadi Murmu will set foot in Kolkata on Saturday. According to BJP sources, after landing at Kolkata airport on Saturday, he will go straight to a private hotel in Newtown. There, Draupadi Murmu will meet BJP people’s representatives and appeal for his support. Draupadi will also go to the assembly. The BJP parliamentary party will welcome the presidential candidate Draupadi in the assembly. At present, there are 60 BJP MLAs in the state. However, two of the BJP MLAs are reported to be absent from the meeting. They are Ashok Lahiri and Pawan Singh. Although Ashok Lahiri is expected to be present on the day after recovering from his physical illness, Geruya Shibir has confirmed his absence at the Newtown Hotel as he is following in the footsteps of Arjun Singh’s son Pawan Baba, who recently returned from the BJP.

According to BJP sources, the party has directed all the people’s representatives in the state to appear in Kolkata by Friday. The state committee has already sent a letter signed by state president Sukant Majumder and opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee requesting her to support presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu. Manoj Tiggao, the BJP’s parliamentary party leader, has publicly appealed to elected MLAs from the ruling Trinamool tribal community to support Draupadi Murmu. So far, 18 women have served as chief ministers of various Indian states. However, in addition to appealing to the ruling anti-government camp for their support in the presidential election, curiosity is now high as to whether Draupadi Murmur, the first woman presidential candidate from the Janajati community to have a separate meeting with Mamata Banerjee, the country’s only female chief minister.

