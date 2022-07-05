Exclusive: Rupa Ganguly Kunal Ghosh Meeting: Rupa Ganguly in a meeting with Kunal Ghosh! Turbulent Bengal politics, the buzz is intense

#Kolkata: Bengalis were upset at the news of the death of director Tarun Majumdar. Public discussion from the media, only regrets, what kind of tone of mind. Suddenly another Bengali came into the discussion. He is an actor. Leaders too. Earlier he was a Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP. Now the BJP’s ‘trust’. Political circles say that this time he is waiting to become a BJP MP. On Monday, Mithun Chakraborty made a splash in state politics. After overcoming his illness, ‘comeback’ has been heard again in the field of politics in the face of ‘Mahaguru’. According to reports from the Gerua camp, Rupa Ganguly’s term in the Rajya Sabha seat is now the BJP’s ‘natural choice’. Rupa herself gave a ‘masterstroke’ at a time when there was a heated discussion about this at Murlidhar Sen Lane’s house. He sat down for a discussion with Kunal Ghosh, who is currently in the role of ‘meeting’ of the ruling party Trinamool.

Complying with the normal conditions of politics, both sides are saying that this meeting is very courtesy. But the essence of the meeting, which is being held at a house in South Kolkata, is about to come up for discussion again. Along with Rupa, he has taken a staunch anti-grassroots stance. But BJP state leaders also know that Rupa seems to be somewhat isolated from the party’s mainstream. And so the state BJP leaders are not sure what he will do now that his term as MP has expired. At least that is the claim of some sources in the party.

And in such a moment, the exchange of ‘courtesy’ with the Trinamool spokesperson Kunal took place. Rajiv Gangopadhyay, who had earlier left the Trinamool Congress and joined the BJP, was trying his best to return home, but his destination was Kunal Ghosh’s house again and again. At that time also the flower arrangement of courtesy meeting was brought in public. A few days later, however, Rajiv went to Tripura and returned to his own house holding the hand of Abhishek Banerjee. Rajiv is now the full-fledged grassroots leader after overcoming the protests inside the party.

But silver! She is the ‘house girl’ of BJP. The more flexible he has been in the state, the more active he has been in Delhi. So it was much easier to get silver in the Rajya Sabha. The term of that MP has just expired. And that’s exactly where Mithun Chakraborty’s name came in. After a long stay in Kolkata, Mithun reached Murlidhar Sen Lane. Sitting next to BJP state president Sukant Majumder, he said, “I have been given a job. I have a goal. Once in the Rajya Sabha, once in the Lok Sabha, I do not work like this. I don’t believe in politics, people believe in principles. ” He says many things, but seeing the shape of Mithun, the political circles are saying that the rumors are coming true. Gerua Shibir wants to have faith in the sweetness of ‘Chanmane’ of the film ‘Ek Chobalei’ this time by not ‘returning’ Rupa Gangopadhyay anymore.

But what a surprising coincidence! As the silver name slowly began to fade on Monday, it became brighter again on Mars. That one meeting again. And the name of the man sitting at one end of that meeting may have caused a storm in the field of politics by saying Kunal Ghosh, is Rupa in the grassroots this time? For now, it is time to thwart this demand. But when it comes to politics, it is also a significant time, as a result of which the speed of the storm is increasing. Politicians say that in the next few days, not only the presidential candidate Draupadi, but also the one-time Draupadi on the screen may snatch the light of discussion. The meeting is over, Bengal politics is preparing by rolling up its sleeves.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: July 05, 2022, 17:40 IST

Tags: BJP, Kunal Ghosh, Rupa Ganguly, TMC