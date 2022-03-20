Exclusive | SSC: controversy of West Bengal Teachers recruitment now in IAS students model questions

#Kolkata: The cat became a handkerchief. Was the subject of a pending case and is now beyond the boundaries of the state in the competitive examination syllabus. Exactly so. In the end, the model question and answer set (Exclusive | SSC) of the future district governors took place in the recruitment-episode full of ‘corruption’ allegations of irregularities in the School Service Commission of the state.

How the SSC of the state has gone through the process of corruption. In any case, there are CBI investigations into allegations of corruption. Why is the appointment of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay a single bench? What is the speed of case (Exclusive | SSC) now? Why should a single bench of the Calcutta High Court cancel the job of that mathematics teacher in Murshidabad? The sites that provide online study material in the country appear with a glimpse of the answers to these questions.

An organization called Study IQ has practically raised the questions and answers of the court in their question and answer session. The company has more than one crore subscribers. Their SSC recruitment corruption study materials have also become popular among the examinees.

Firdaus Shamim, a lawyer who has filed a case in the Calcutta High Court alleging irregularities in the recruitment of SSCs, said he was not surprised that the state’s SSC recruitment corruption was included in the study material. While the judge himself says in the directive that the iceberg of corruption has been seen, the roots of this corruption are very deep. Its exact mystery is impossible without CBI investigation.

The High Court has summoned two former chairmen of the 2019-20 academic year to find irregularities in the recruitment of SLST ninth-tenth class. Standing in the courtroom, two former chairmen, Ashok Kumar Saha and Soumitra Sarkar, said they had not signed the appointment recommendation. They brought up the issue of giving appointment recommendation letter by putting their scan or digital signature.

Shanti Prasad Sinha, Program Officer and Advisor of SSC Office, took care of the issue of issuing appointment recommendation letter. It was also informed in the single bench of the High Court Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay directed CBI probe into the appointment of fourth class employees and non-teaching staff in state schools.

A division bench of Justice Harish Tandon and Justice Rabindranath Samanta formed an inquiry committee headed by retired Justice Ranjit Kumar Bagh with an interim stay on the order. When that report comes, Group C and D recruitment irregularities may come to the fore.

On the other hand, the single bench also found corruption in the recruitment of Bengali, history and mathematics. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay also directed CBI probe here. The cases will be heard in the division bench on April 11.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: March 20, 2022, 17:54 IST

Tags: Calcutta High Court, SSC