Exclusive: The public is looking for the judge by showing the picture, the court heard!

#Kolkata: The public in search of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay! This is what the courtroom No. 16 heard at least on Friday. This shocking information came up during the hearing of the SLST ninth-tenth class teacher recruitment corruption case in the bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Friday.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay himself laughed in a light-hearted manner. The judge said, “I heard people asking about my picture, where does this judge sit?”

In fact, before making this remark, Dr. Shanti Prasad Sinha’s lawyer Vishwaroop Bhattacharya sat down and said in a light-hearted manner to the judge, “Everyone wants all cases to be heard in your court. Whether it is a case of police inaction or tender, “said Anindita Bera’s lawyer Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya. Protests are being staged by pulling out the source with whom he had contact before becoming a judge. But the public’s perception of justice is a positive one for the judiciary. “

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay said, “In the SSC corruption case, I have declared war on corruption.” He alone is enough to find illegal recruitment in his words. Justice Gangopadhyay, while directing a CBI probe into the SLST ninth-tenth class teacher recruitment corruption case, wrote that the CBI would also look into the role of those involved in politics. Lakshmi Tunga directed the judge in the Group D recruitment corruption case that the CBI would interrogate two members of the surveillance committee in custody.

Lawyer Firdaus Shamim said that Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay has played a helpful role in keeping the people’s confidence in the judiciary intact. Lawyer Sudipta Dasgupta said that many are seeing the light of hope in the way Justice has spoken about the deprived job seekers in the court. The report of filing CBI FIR on the mystery of SLST ninth-tenth recruitment corruption was presented in the court today. The plaintiffs have so far named 26 people who were illegally employed as assistant teachers. The CBI will investigate the matter. Directed by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay.