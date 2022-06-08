Exibition of Italian architectural photographer Gabriele Basilico in Kolkata

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Photography exhibition of Italian architectural photographer Gabriele Basilico, who captured the essence of urban landscapes of Italian cities that takes one on a trip through time and around the the beautiful cities of Italy. Almost 40 years worth of works by renowned Italian photographer Gabriele Basilico documenting the transformation of the world’s urban contemporary landscapes are now on display at The Birla Academy of Art and Culture , Kolkata, organised by Consulate General of Italy in Kolkata.

Gabriele Basilico, arguably the best internationally known photographer of urban landscapes. Born in Milan in 1944. After graduating in architecture from the Milan Polytechnic in 1973, he turned to photography and confirmed his vocation with the important 1978-80 project Milan.

The transformations of the contemporary landscape, the shape and identity of cities and metropolises, were Gabriele Basilico’s privileged areas of research. Within his vast work of reflection on the transformations of urbanised territories in the transition from the industrial to the post-industrial era, the theme of the city as a complex and refined product of the economy and of history occupies a central place.

Among his latest works, the important photographic projects on Moscow (2008), Istanbul (2010), Shanghai (2010), Beirut (2011), Rio de Janeiro (2011). In 2012 he participated in the XIII International Architecture Exhibition in Venice with the Common Pavilions project.

Gabriele Basilico has exhibited his photographs at important institutions around the world and has received numerous international honors.

He died in Milan in 2013.

The Consul General of Italy in Kolkata Gianluca Rubagotti said” Italy and Kolkata have a great tradition in various art forms, but the idea of this exhibition is to stress the present. We are not basking in the light of a few centuries ago, but we are showcasing the more contemporary aspects of our culture. This is the first time that the Archive of Gabriele Basilico in Italy presents some of the photographs of the Italian Maestro here in Kolkata, so we are very pleased, ad we are sure Kolkatans will attend and enjoy.”

Artist Nola Minolfi added “It is with a sincere honor to be part of the curatorial working collaboration with the Consulate General of Italy in Kolkata and Birla Academy of Art and Culture. With the 5 dates of seminars in which people are more than welcome to participate and walk in. I’m honored to represent and give a voice to one of the greatest photographers of the history of the Italian photography scene. The photographs of Gabriele Basilico are today an evaluable archive of images that are a precious documentation of what Italy has been and still is. His photographs have been giving a real voice to many social political places, as well as to simple beautiful corners of architectures and geographical lands and landscapes in which Italy is been recorded and documented forever. Gabriele Basilico’s photographs are revealing stories through the cities and the places he walked and photographed, wishing to talk to everyone about it.

The intentions of the seminars is to let his photographs to be better understood through the history of the people and the culture of Italy inhabiting those landscapes and places through the time.”

This exibition inaugurated on 3rd June will go on till 19th June 2022.