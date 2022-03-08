expected after ongoing budget session Finance Minister Chandrima? Firhad Hakim’s office change? Indications of reshuffle in the state cabinet! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: There is going to be a slight reshuffle in the state cabinet (West Bengal Cabinet Reshuffle). Firhad Hakim is being given charge of the town and urban development department. On the other hand, Chandrima Bhattacharya is being given the responsibility of full minister of finance department. Chandrima Bhattacharya is being removed from the post of Independent State Minister for Urban Development. Sources said the guidelines may be issued today on behalf of Navanna. The file is being sent to Raj Bhavan for approval.

Incidentally, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee may decide to reshuffle the cabinet at the end of the Bengal Budget session of the state assembly. Such rumors were being heard in the administrative quarters of the state recently. According to sources, several senior ministers of the state may be given important posts. The ministers whose names are being speculated have been in Mamata’s cabinet (West Bengal Cabinet Reshuffle) since early 2011. The political circles thought that there could be a slight change in some of them. Especially before the next panchayat vote, the reshuffle was being prepared and thought out.

Sources said that the speculation of reshuffle in the cabinet (West Bengal Cabinet Reshuffle) is going to come true this time. The guidelines may be issued today from Nabanna. It is also learned that the file is already being sent to Raj Bhavan for final approval. The reshuffle of the cabinet depends entirely on the chief minister. The budget session of the state assembly has started from Monday. Only then can the new reshuffle be effective.

Earlier, during the winter session of the Legislative Assembly, Mamata Banerjee made a small reshuffle of ministers in November. Earlier, veteran minister Subrata Mukherjee passed away on November 4. Minister for Public Health Technical Department Pulak Roy was given charge of the Panchayat and Rural Development Department in his hands. State Minister for Labor Becharam Manna was made the state minister in that department. Shiuli Saha, the state minister in the office, was also left behind.

On the other hand, Consumer Protection Minister Sadhan Pandey fell seriously ill and his office was handed over to Water Resources Development Minister Manas Bhuiyan. State Minister for Forests Birbaha Hansda has been made the state minister of that department. Maniktala MLA Sadhan Pandey was kept as an unofficial minister due to illness. But recently, an office in the cabinet has become vacant due to his death. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: March 08, 2022, 11:36 IST

