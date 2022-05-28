Expensive living, did not have income, Vidisha was involved in debt? Feeling Feeling – News18 Bangla

# Anup Chakraborty, Kolkata: Is financial hardship one of the reasons behind the suicide of model-actress Bidisha De Majumdar? This is what Vidisha’s close friend Anubhav Bera indicated during the police interrogation. Police interrogated Anubhav at Dumdum police station on Friday According to the source, the police claimed that Bidisha was living an expensive life but did not have any income to keep up with him. As a result, he was also involved in huge debts

However, the police are investigating whether this claim of feeling is correct or not Investigators will also talk to Bidisha’s family

Several friends of the deceased model have claimed that Vidisha loved Anubhav Bera Although Anubhav claimed that Vidisha had only friendship with him However, police found out that Bidisha and Anubhav had spent the night together at a hotel in Jamshedpur. The booking of that house was in the name of feeling

During the police interrogation, Anubhav claimed that he left his house in Kankinara to become a professional model and started renting in Nagerbazar. But the way Bidisha was living, she felt that she could not earn money from modeling or acting. That’s why he got involved in debt This rising model 7 was also under pressure to repay all those loans

Police have already recovered Bidisha’s suicide note In that suicide note, however, he did not blame anyone for the death However, Bidisha also indicated in the suicide note that he was under pressure from work Police are also talking to Bidisha’s family to find out how accurate Anubhav’s claim is

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: May 28, 2022, 16:54 IST

Tags: Bidisha Dey Majumder