Experience a colourful Holi takeover on Snapchat – from special Holi themed AR Lenses, GulaalBitmoji to curated Holi playlists , Holi themed content & more!

Holi is just a few days away and the pre-festive excitement is catching up fast. This year, Snapchat is all set to raise the fun (and colour!) quotient. Staying true to its focus of localising the app experience for Indian Snapchatters, with Holi one can add specific location-based filters to photos (geofilters) from across 500 different locations and 32 different cities in India. Holi stickers and Bitmojis will surely help Snapchatters add that extra Holi magic! Snapchat has also introduced a fun ‘Holi Beard’ Lens and a Lens to wish Holi in different languages that users can engage with and celebrate. Beyond the Snapchat app, these Lenses are also available on partner devices like Samsung Fun Mode and Google Camera Go. In a first ever, Community Lenses are all set to be featured on Snapchat Maps in India making the Holi experience an even more colourful one. Snapchatters will be able to activate these Holi special Lenses created by the Snapchat Lens Network community members on Snap Maps directly. For those who are looking for Holi specific entertainment options, exciting Holi themed content will also be made available across Discover and Spotlight platforms. Speaking on these Holi special activations, Durgesh Kaushik, Director of India & South Asia Market Development at snapchat,said, “Snapchatters are constantly seeking unique and fun ways to celebrate occasions with their friends and family. Our AR tech capabilities have been our forte and we’ve successfully paired this with our localization efforts in India. It is no wonder then that last year, a huge number of Snapchatters were reached with our special Holi AR Lenses.”

Continue Reading