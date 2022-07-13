Experience the grandeur of SOMANY’s latest EXTRAORDINARY collection of product range

Somany Ceramics Limited, an internationally acclaimed organization specialising in ceramics and allied products segments, is delighted to launch the EXTRAORDINARY collection of products range today at Hotel Holiday Inn, Kolkata Airport in the presence of Mr. Abhishek Somany, MD& CEO, Somany Ceramics Ltd., Mr. Amit Sahai, Dy. CEO and Mr. Sujit Mohanty, Sr. Vice President at Somany Ceramics Ltd.

In line with its vision to provide its customers with innovation and creativity so as to create a meaningful existence, Somany Ceramics unveils “EXTRAORDINARY” stunning new collection of products that will soon be winning the market and customer mind space. The range of products will include MarvelaFlortuff, Glosstra, Vistoso, Novaclad, and Wood Essentia. The products has elements of nature with wooden strip textures, reflects a modern yet rustic touch with stone-look finishes, and designs that reflects urban and trendy look. Bringing home the extraordinary collection by SOMANY is like being surrounded by artistic charisma. The products will be available on the market in 600X600mm, 600X1200mm (MarvelaFlortuff), 300x600mm and 300x450mm (Glosstra/Vistoso/Novaclad) and 200x1000mm (Wood Essentia) sizes. There will be no dearth of options to choose from once you step inside the world of SOMANY.

On the occasion, Mr. Abhishek Somany, MD& CEO, Somany Ceramics Ltd., said, “SOMANY has been striving in the Indian market for the last 50 years and with each passing year we have expanded our portfolio while adapting to the dynamics of the market. Today, we are elated to launch our new EXTRAORDINARY collection of products that reflect the premium quality that SOMANY is known for in the Indian ceramic industry. With different textures, vibrant colors, and sizes, the products will cater to consumers’ having customized demands. We have recently launched the spectacular products in New Delhi and Lucknow and look forward to introducing more of such outstanding products in the coming days that will undoubtedly give your space a signature look.”