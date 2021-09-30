Experience the indulgent ‘Oktoberfest’ Sunday Brunch here at JW Marriott Kolkata

Oktoberfest, the annual celebration for all beer aficionados is back with a bang. The event had originated in Germany to enjoy the day over a quality beer. The essence of the grand fest can be experienced in the “City of Joy” without travelling to Germany. As we enter the most ‘wunderbar’ time of the year, JW Marriott Kolkata hosts an indelible event for beer-lovers to come together from 1st October – 3rd October 2021.

As Oktoberfest marks the time of recreating new memories and getting into the nostalgic mood with families and friends, JW Kitchen has specially curated a – Sunday Brunch to add to the merriment. The traditional Bavarian Festival is emblazed with an authentic and delectable spread paired with the refreshing brews, put together by a team of expert chefs. The extravaganza of Oktoberfest is enhanced as JW Lounge is offering a bucket of beer for all the beer enthusiasts.

The array of flavoursome appetizers such as ‘Saufiyani Paneer Tikaa’,’ Ghondoraj Mahi Tikka’, ‘Bengali Masala Fried Fish’, ‘Chicken Tikka’ and much more will tantalize your taste buds. The food fanatics can satiate their palate in the pasta live station accompanied by a plethora of condiments. If the epicurean in you is still craving for more, choose from the wide range of exotic International Mains and to name a few are ‘Skewered Vegetables with Polenta’, ’Homemade Whole-wheat Cannelloni’ and ‘Slow Roasted Lamb Shank’. The heart still wants more as one cannot deny devouring into the best course of the Indian Mains. The menu includes aromatic dishes like ‘Dal Makhani’, ‘Home – Style Chicken Curry’, ’Mutton Rogan Josh’ among others. Sweeten the Oktoberfest grub with some heavenly desserts such as ‘Anjeer Burfi with Almonds’, ‘Kanchagolla Van-Berry’, ‘Mango and Sao Thome Chocolate Entremets with Vanilla’, ‘–the list will leave you spellbound.

The star- property has made it easier for everyone to get immersed in the mood of gaieties and jollification at the comfort of one’s doorstep. Spend the day with your treasured ones over a luscious spread as Marriott Bonvoy on Wheels brings you the box of happiness at the comfort of your home.

So gear up for the Oktoberfest and drop by this October for the most happening and quenching treat with your favourite companions over chilled beers only at JW Marriott Kolkata.

Venue: JW Kitchen, JW Marriott Kolkata

For Reservations: +91 33 6633 0000

Address: 4A, J.B.S Haldane Avenue,

Kolkata – 700 105

Date: Every Sunday of October, 2021

Timing: 12:30 pm – 3:30 pm

Prices:

JW Kitchen Sunday Brunch is available for

INR 1949++ per person

Beer Bucket at JW Lounge is available for

INR 1299AI

Marriott Bonvoy on Wheels

Contact Less Delivery

Reserve your order: +91 70871 07953

Orders are taken between: 12 pm – 9 pm

One person’s meal INR1199 ++

Two person’s meal INR2199++

Four person’s meal INR3999++