Explosive Dilip Ghosh with a pair of murders in Bhabanipur! Questions about city security – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Dilip Ghosh’s controversial remarks again. On the one hand, JP Nadda, BJP’s all-India president is in Kolkata. On the other hand, Dilip Ghosh, who came on a morning visit, complained, “The people of this state are not safe.” He opened his mouth about the murder of a Gujarati old man and woman in Bhabanipur. Dilip Ghosh said, 100 forces in front of Abhishek Banerjee’s house within 100 meters. Mamata Banerjee’s house a short distance away is always occupied by 50 forces. How can an area wrapped in such security be killed. He questioned the security of the city.

Read more-2 crore cash, gold coins recovered in the case of financial embezzlement of UP Minister Satyendra Jain!

The party has warned in a letter that it will not comment on anything inside the party. So he will not make any comment inside the team. However, at a meeting of Mamata Banerjee in Kochbihar yesterday, Dilip did not stop blaming an 11-year-old girl for falling ill due to excessive heat. He said, ‘An 11-year-old girl has fallen ill due to excessive heat. Mamata Banerjee snapped a live photo of him with tears in her eyes. The question is why such a small baby girl came to the political meeting? Kanyashree, Sabuj has to come because he has got a bicycle? We have repeatedly said. School students or young people will not come to political meetings and processions. Mamata Banerjee is creating sympathy with that again.

SHANKU SANTRA

Published by:Uddalak B First published: June 08, 2022, 09:04 IST

Tags: Dilip Ghosh