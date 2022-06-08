Explosive Dilip Ghosh with a pair of murders in Bhabanipur! Questions about city security – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Dilip Ghosh’s controversial remarks again. On the one hand, JP Nadda, BJP’s all-India president is in Kolkata. On the other hand, Dilip Ghosh, who came on a morning visit, complained, “The people of this state are not safe.” He opened his mouth about the murder of a Gujarati old man and woman in Bhabanipur. Dilip Ghosh said, 100 forces in front of Abhishek Banerjee’s house within 100 meters. Mamata Banerjee’s house a short distance away is always occupied by 50 forces. How can an area wrapped in such security be killed. He questioned the security of the city.
The party has warned in a letter that it will not comment on anything inside the party. So he will not make any comment inside the team. However, at a meeting of Mamata Banerjee in Kochbihar yesterday, Dilip did not stop blaming an 11-year-old girl for falling ill due to excessive heat. He said, ‘An 11-year-old girl has fallen ill due to excessive heat. Mamata Banerjee snapped a live photo of him with tears in her eyes. The question is why such a small baby girl came to the political meeting? Kanyashree, Sabuj has to come because he has got a bicycle? We have repeatedly said. School students or young people will not come to political meetings and processions. Mamata Banerjee is creating sympathy with that again.
SHANKU SANTRA
Tags: Dilip Ghosh