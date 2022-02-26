Explosive Mayor Firhad Hakim fires against illegal construction on the ground floor of building department – News18 Bangla

Explosive mayor Firhad Hakim on illegal construction. He fired a cannon against the ground floor of the building department. He criticized the role of the police in Talk to Mayor.

The municipality has not taken any action against the illegal construction despite repeated complaints of a citizen from Ahiripukur Road in Ward No. 69. Expressing anger at that, Firhad Hakim said, 6 months time is being given.

Earlier, Sheikh Abdul Karim had also called Talk to Mayor. Complained about illegal construction on the land. On the same day, Mayor Firhad Hakim assured that the Kolkata Municipality would take appropriate action if the construction was illegal. Then a lot of days have passed. However, no such action was taken by the Calcutta Municipality. Illegal construction is going on. The rules have been maintained only by calling from the borough for one day.

Firhad Hakim was outraged to hear this complaint from the citizens on the Talk to Mayor program. He expressed his displeasure to the municipal officials and said, “Where is the action taken report? Work will not be done only with notice. There will be 6 months notice and at that time unknown house will be built illegally. People will enter that house. Then the municipality will be practically helpless.” I do not know, I do not know, I do not know, I do not know, I do not know.

The mayor pointed a finger at the staff officers on the ground floor of the building department. He also expressed his displeasure against the police of the concerned police station.

However, Firhad Hakim also reminded the people’s representatives that they have nothing to do in this regard. Firhad Hakim said, ‘The money is spent by the police station and the building department. Councilors don’t know, we don’t know either. Despite being the councilor of ward no. 72, I did not know anything. “

The mayor of Kolkata also warned those who do ‘dadagiri’ in different slum areas. “We are making arrangements,” he assured.

