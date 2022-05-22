Venkateswara Lahiri, Kolkata: Swapan Majumder, a BJP MLA from Bangaon South, blasted the allegations by showing multiple documents on the Alorani issue. He made it clear to reporters that he would approach the Supreme Court if necessary. The manner in which the Alorani government knowingly gave false information is unforgivable. “

Showing a bunch of evidence of his Bangladeshi citizenship, BJP MLA Swapan Majumder made an explosive complaint and said, “I have all the evidence that he is a citizen of Bangladesh. Opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari was sidelined at a press conference in Barasat and BJP MLA Alorani Devi was gunned down and questioned as to how she became a citizen of Bangladesh and contested the elections in West Bengal. I will soon seek justice in the court by presenting all the evidence of Alorani’s addition to Bangladesh. “

How are the names of the same person in the voter list of the two countries? Question: Opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari also. Announcing all legal assistance to Swapan Majumder, a party colleague in the assembly, Shuvendu Adhikari, in response to a question from journalists, claimed, “When the Alorani government was in their party, he did not have dual citizenship.” Adhikari and Swapan Majumder made it clear at a joint press conference on Saturday that they would go as far as they could with the Alorani government’s citizenship issue.

Names on the voters list of Bangladesh, mention of the name of the Alorani government on the website of the Election Commission of Bangladesh, even a copy of the letter written by the Alorani government to the Secretary of the Election Commission of Bangladesh on November 5, 2020 where Alorani government wrote The BJP MLA from Bangaon South complained to the media, “Trinamool Congress used to arrange for Bangladeshi infiltrators to stay in the country to increase their vote bank. But it is Benazir’s turn to field a candidate who is not a citizen of India. “

State opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari has already tweeted a copy of the court order in Alo Rani’s case. Incidentally, Alorani lost to BJP’s Swapan Majumdar from Bangaon South Center in the 2021 Assembly elections. He filed an election petition in the Calcutta High Court challenging this result During the hearing of that case, the MLA from Bangaon South informed the court that the Alo Rani government has Bangladeshi citizenship. The BJP MLA also submitted several documents to the court in support of the demand

After examining the documents, Justice Vivek Chowdhury of the Calcutta High Court directed to submit a report to the Election Commission on the Bangladeshi citizenship of Alorani. According to the Election Commission, Alo Rani’s name is 7 in the voter list of Bangladesh The High Court ruled that Alorani was not a citizen of India as there were no rules for dual citizenship in India. The High Court dismissed his case challenging the election results The High Court also directed the Election Commission to take necessary steps against Alorani

