December 21, 2021

expresses gratitude to people for massive win in KMC Election 2021 | BJP Vokatta, CPM No Patta! Mamta … – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The announcement of an absolute victory in the Calcutta by-elections is just a matter of time. Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee confronted the journalists. Before going to Kamakhya Darshan on this day, the Chief Minister opened his mouth with the victory in the pre-election. “Democracy has won in the mass festival. Kolkata will show the way to the whole country in the days to come,” he said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has promised to do more for the people. He said the voting was in a festive mood in Kolkata. The Trinamool Congress has virtually defeated all the opposition parties, including the BJP.

Mamata Banerjee also spoke about the significance of this victory of the grassroots in the national politics. “It is also our victory in national politics. Our main goal is overall development. People have lost parties like BJP, CPM, Congress. We will continue to work for the people,” he said.

