ExxonMobil expands its synthetic engine oil range; launches Mobil SuperTM SUV Pro for Sport Utility Vehicles

ExxonMobil Lubricants Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned affiliate of ExxonMobil Corporation, today announced the launch of Mobil SuperTM All-in-One Protection SUV Pro synthetic engine oil. The launch comes at a time when sales of sport utility vehicles have grown from strength to strength, accounting for about one-third of new passenger vehicle sales.

“People are turning to SUVs to more easily manoeuvre through dense traffic, handle bad weather conditions, and drive over rugged terrain. To meet the needs of SUV owners, we are introducing Mobil Super SUV Pro which is specially formulated with active ingredients for SUV engines. Whether you use your SUV for daily commute or weekend drives, our new Mobil Super SUV Pro is packed with features to deliver All-in-One Protection for every terrain, making it easier for all SUV owners to care for their cars,” said Deepankar Banerjee, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), ExxonMobil Lubricants Pvt Ltd.

The full synthetic Mobil SuperTM SUV Pro delivers:

· 79% better engine wear protection^

· Outstanding Low Speed Pre-ignition protection to prevent internal engine damage

· Enhanced protection for stop-and-go traffic to help conserve fuel on daily commutes

· All-weather protection for longer engine life

· Heat activated anti-wear protection

^ Based on ASTM D6891 (Seq. IVA) test results versus API SN engine test requirement

The Mobil Super SUV Pro is backed by over 150 years of experience in lubricant technology, delivering proven protection for a smoother, more comfortable drive for daily commutes and weekend adventures at wallet friendly prices.

Coming from the makers of Mobil 1, Mobil Super SUV Pro is suitable for both diesel and petrol engines and meets American Petroleum Institute (API) SN Plus and European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) A3/B4 Standards. The engine oil is suitable for use across SUV models from leading automakers in India.

Mobil lubricants have continuously kept millions of vehicles performing at their very best as the product formulations are based on proven technologies meeting the unique requirements of various driving styles and conditions.Mobil Super SUV Pro is available in 1, 3.5, and 5-litre pack sizes at Mobil Authorized Retail stores, Mobil Car Care stores and Amazon.