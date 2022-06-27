ExxonMobil Super Parivartan – launches next-gen Mobil Super range of lubricants in new, improved packaging

ExxonMobil Lubricants Pvt Ltd today announced the launch of its next-generation passenger vehicle lubricants – ‘Mobil Super,’ in new, improved packaging with refreshed labels. The improved packaging offers a new QR-code-based anti-counterfeit feature on the bottles for consumers to verify the authenticity of the products.

With the launch of the new packaging, ExxonMobil has renamed its Mobil Super 3000 series as the Mobil Super All-In-One Protection series, Mobil Super 1000 series as the Mobil Super Friction Fighter series, and Mobil Super HP as the Mobil Super Everyday Protection.

This next generation synthetic passenger vehicle lubricant offers superior technology that meets the latest BS-VI specifications and provides fuel economy benefits with its Mobil Super All-In-One Protection series. Additionally, the Mobil Super Friction Fighter series delivers better engine wear protection and cleanliness.

ExxonMobil is leveraging their Tokyo Olympics Gold Medalist brand ambassador, Padma Shri Neeraj Chopra, to communicate the change.

Commenting on the launch, Vipin Rana, CEO, ExxonMobil Lubricants Pvt. Ltd., said, “As a technology leader, ExxonMobil is always exploring new ways to serve customers better and bring a positive change to their lives. This also resonates with our brand campaign ‘Farak Laakar Dekhiye.’ Keeping consumer needs in mind, our product formulations are based on proven technologies and are optimized for various driving styles and conditions. The new ergonomic pack design will help consumers handle our products efficiently and the refreshed label designs add to the visual appeal. The new Mobil Super range will also lead to better fuel economy for our consumers and offer an enhanced experience to their everyday drive.”

ExxonMobil’s engine oils are backed by over 150 years of lubrication experience and have been recognized as a worldwide leader among synthetic engine oils since 2008. *

Mobil’s range of engine oils with the new packaging is available at Mobil Car Care outlets, Mobil retail stores, and leading online platforms such as Amazon India and Flipkart.