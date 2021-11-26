November 26, 2021

Eyes reddened by depression again, forgetting the trembling of winter, suffering from rain again? – News18 Bangla

The minimum temperature in Kolkata could drop below 16 degrees by Sunday In the districts of South Bengal, the temperature may drop a little more In the western districts, northerly winds have already begun to blow, making the winter feel a bit more intense there. Info- Biswajit Saha Fog has started in many parts of North Bengal The temperature is also down in the districts of North Bengal But even today there is a forecast of rain in Darjeeling, Kalimpong However, the sky will be clear from tomorrow, the temperature will also decrease Info- Biswajit Saha



