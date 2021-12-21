Faiaz Ahmed Khan Of TMC wins along with other second generation Candidates | Javed’s son Fayaz, who studied management in Australia – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata : In the fight for the possession of Kolkata Municipality (KMC Election Results 2021), this time many of the second generation of party leaders were nominated by the Trinamool leadership. The results of the Calcutta pre-poll show that there was nothing wrong with that decision. That is the second victory of Fayyaz Ahmed Khan, son of Kasba MLA and Minister Javed Khan.

Like last time, this time too Fayyaz (Faiaz Ahmed Khan) was the Trinamool candidate in ward no. His father was a councilor in that ward for 15 years and his mother for five years. Fayaz, who has a degree in management from Australia, went to the polls (KMC Election Results 2021) with a promise to solve the problems of slum dwellers. He also snatched an easy victory.

Trinamool’s Fayaz Ahmed Khan has won by more than 72,000 votes from his nearest rival. Trinamool’s Fayyaz Ahmed Khan widened the victory margin from his nearest rival. Fayyaz, who won from Ward No. 6, defeated his nearest rival by 72,045 votes in the Kolkata by-elections.

Incidentally, this time in the pre-poll (KMC Election Results 2021) Bengal had a special focus on the second generation candidates of Ghasful Shibir. People were interested in how far they would go in the voting test. However, the results of the vote show that the sons and daughters of the leaders and ministers have done well enough. Not only Fayyaz Ahmed Khan, another minister’s son Sourav Bhattacharya has won.

Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya’s son Sourav was the candidate in ward no. The late BJP’s Teesta Das won this ward in the 2015 by-elections. However, since then, the BJP has been embroiled in a domestic feud in this ward. And practically the grassroots took its crop home. Javed Putra also won by fulfilling the expectations of the team.