Failing to keep promises, actor Bonnie Sengupta quits BJP – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Before the Assembly elections last year, a bunch of star faces joined the BJP (Bengal BJP). Within a year, BJP stars are falling from the party list. This time Tollywood actor Bonny Sengupta has said goodbye to BJP. On Monday, Bonnie said she was leaving the Gerua party (Bonny Sengupta quits BJP). Bonnie points out that the BJP has failed to deliver on its promise to develop the state and the film industry. According to sources, Bonnie Sengupta has been keeping a distance from the party since the BJP failed to come to power in the last election (WB Assembly Election 2021) despite a state-shaking campaign.

“I am informing everyone that I have severed my ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party from today The team has failed to keep its promise and I have not seen any form of development. The BJP has failed to deliver on its promises for the betterment of West Bengal or Bengali films, ”Bonnie tweeted. Bonny also told reporters that BJP leaders have not had any contact with him since the results of the May 2, 2021 assembly elections (Bonny Sengupta Quits BJP).

The state BJP, however, feels that Bonny’s departure (Bonny Sengupta Quits BJP) will not have the slightest impact on the party. “It’s his decision, so what do we have to say?” And we did not come to power in West Bengal. Therefore, we do not have the capacity to do anything for the development of Bengali film industry as promised, ”said state BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya.

Earlier, heroines Sravanti Chatterjee and Tanushree Chakraborty also quit the BJP.

Published by:Madhurima Dutta First published: January 25, 2022, 08:57 IST

Tags: BJP, Bonny Sengupta