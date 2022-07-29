Fake call center caught again in the city – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Calcutta police received information from confidential sources that fake call centers are running rampant. A group calling Fairly Place near Dharmatala every moment, a group is duping those who answer the phone calls. Although the Kolkata police had information, there was a lack of opportunity for the operation.

A team from the Hare Street police station raided the offices of RB Trading Marketing and Republic Global Services at Fairlie Place on Tuesday and busted a fake call center. Jayant Das, Ranit Das, Kunal Chakraborty, Tapas Brahm, Vikas Chandra Naha Roy, Shibu Samaddar, Neha Singh and Ipsita Das among others were arrested from there.

They were also shocked to find the police investigation team investigating the fake call center operations during the operation. Forty cordless land phones, thousands of SIM cards, mobile phones and fake documents, among others, were recovered. The investigating team learned that enthusiasts are known to be lured by calls from various numbers. Occasionally, calls are made through these fake call centers offering low interest bank loans, or installing mobile towers or bank micro ATMs etc. at home.

Huge sums of money were charged from different people in addition to service charges for various jobs. After receiving that money, the phone number was often closed. According to sources, many people have been cheated in this way. If a person asked for documents, he was handed some fake documents and fake links instead. Then there was no opportunity to communicate with that organization. This plan was foiled by the Hare Street Police Station of Kolkata Police on Tuesday. However, after arresting the accused and further questioning, the police speculates that the names of many fake call centers may emerge.

Susovan Bhattacharjee

Published by:Teesta Barman First published: July 29, 2022, 18:38 IST

Tags: Call center, Fake Call Center