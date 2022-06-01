Menu
Wednesday, June 1, 2022
Fake Job: Fraud of Rs.

According to the information provided by the complainant, an e-mail was sent from the e-mail of the city secretary. They were asked to send all the papers there. Five lakh rupees was taken in the name of giving a job in the municipality. But now no appointment letter has been given to him. Understanding Begatik, he came directly to the municipality and appeared. According to the Pur Secretariat sources, the matter is a hoax. That person has been deceived. The e-mail used does not belong to the secretary of the municipality, nor does it belong to any department of the municipality. In this situation, the municipality is thinking of filing a complaint with the Newmarket police station. Sources said that he was asked to return to the municipality tomorrow afternoon with all the evidence.



