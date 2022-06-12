Fake Masala racket In Kolkata – Kolkata Bangla – 1818

#Kolkata: Various vicious circles are rampant in the city and suburbs. The market of corruption is going on. Food adulteration is now a major concern.

This adulterated cycle is increasing day by day. Although the enforcement branch of Kolkata Police is active, the enforcement of State Police is not so active.

In February this year, Enforcement Branch officials collected samples of powdered spices from various shops. The report of that sample was submitted on 22 May.

Detectives know that almost every spice is harmful to human health. Among those spices are cumin, turmeric, chilli, coriander etc. After that, the enforcement branch raided various spice factories in the big market area of ​​Posta.

After the arrest, the detectives came to know that the shopkeepers were preparing turmeric powder at the rate of 60 rupees per kg. That yellow, chilli powder is selling in the market for 120 rupees. Talking to Poster and another spice trader about this, he said, They have to be made according to their needs. Otherwise I will not be able to do business.

Enforcement detectives found a large number of industrial dyes in those spice factories. They have got wood powder starting from metallic yellow to mix with turmeric. Which is basically mixed with cumin powder.

Enforcement also arrested Rakesh Gupta, owner of a powder and spice factory in Posta area. According to information obtained from him, a large adulterated spice factory was found in Dunkuni. Police seized a few tonnes of adulterated powder after the operation.

This type of powdered condiment is mostly used in cooking in most small and medium quality hotel restaurants in the city. That food is eaten by millions of people every day. In addition, the middle and lower classes are cheating every day in search of cheap spices. Ordinary people will be amazed if they know what they are actually eating in the name of spices.

