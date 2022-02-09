February 9, 2022

Fake Note, counterfeit note recovered – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Counterfeit notes worth millions of rupees recovered at important places in Kolkata before the polls. Police have arrested two smugglers of fake notes. The two traffickers were caught in a joint operation by the Indian Army’s Intelligence Department and the Special Task Force (STF) of the Calcutta Police. According to police sources, 5 lakh 84 thousand 500 taka fake notes have been recovered from the suspects. Undercover sources said investigators were stationed near Captain Bhedi in Pragati Maidan police station area on Tuesday night.

Keep an eye on the two suspects as soon as you see them thereIn The investigators started. The youths were roaming around in the area. After that they were detained and interrogated by the investigators. The bag was searched due to inconsistency of words. Fake notes were recovered.

According to police sources, the arrested are Mohsin Khan alias Babu and Tanay Das. The detainees are both residents of North 24 Parganas. Investigators are trying to find out where the suspects collected the counterfeit notes and where they were supposed to deliver them. It is also being investigated whether there is any link between the suspects and the inter-state counterfeit note smuggling ring. Investigators will request that the detainees be remanded in custody.

The police-administration is thinking of recovering so many counterfeit notes before the municipal polls in Bidhannagar. Investigators want to know who else is involved in the interrogation.

