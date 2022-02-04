Fake notice circulated police complain filed by University | “Find Valentine by February 10th!” Jadavpur authorities sit motionless – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Jadavpur University will celebrate Valentine’s Day? On Friday, a notice was spread among some students of the university (Valentine’s Day In JU). However, the university authorities termed the notice as “fake notice”. According to the Jadavpur University authorities, the notice was forged by signing the University Register. We have to find out. “

A notice in this regard (Valentine’s Day In JU) is alleged to have been spread by forging the signature of the University Register. After that the university authorities came to know about the whole incident and the university lodged a complaint with Jadavpur Police Station and Cyber ​​Crime. According to university sources, the notice came on the phone of an official of Jadavpur University and some students.

As the register has a signature, the official immediately contacts the register. Not only that, some students also got the notice and they also contacted the register. The registrar of the university (Valentine’s Day In JU) then spoke to Vice Chancellor Suranjan Das about the whole incident. The vice-chancellor directed to lodge a complaint with the police regarding the whole incident. Jadavpur University authorities then lodged a complaint with the police on Friday.

University Registrar Sneha Manju Basu said, “This incident is very unfortunate. We are shocked that such notices have been issued in the name of the university. We have reported the whole incident to Jadavpur Police Station and Cyber ​​Crime.” However, questions have started to arise inside the university about who forged the signature of the register and spread the notice in this manner. Following the fake notice, the university authorities posted a fake notice on their website and requested that no one pay attention to the notice.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: February 04, 2022, 19:25 IST

