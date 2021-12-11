Fake stamps of district magistrates, police superintendents, fake licenses of weapons, interrogation of traders were made in general shops – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Memory trader Prashant Dey was summoned to Bhabani Bhaban on Saturday on charges of forging arms licenses and making fake stamps. He arrived at Bhabani Bhavan around 11:30 am on Saturday. According to CID sources, the businessman has a shop in Satgachhia area of ​​Memari police station. A man named Safiq Mollah used to go from that shop to make fake stamps in the name of District Magistrate, SP. Safiq used to visit the shop regularly to make fake stamps of various high-ranking government officials.

According to CID sources, after interrogation, it was learned that fake stamps of several SPs and district magistrates, including the fake stamps of the district magistrate of West Dinajpur, were made from the shop of that trader. On the basis of this allegation on Saturday, Prashant was released from Bhabani Bhavan after about 1.5 hours of interrogation. The businessman was interrogated by CID investigators. According to CID sources, the confidential statement of the businessman will be taken. Businessman Prashant Dey may be called again in case of need of investigation.

CID detectives suspect there is a big head behind it. Safiq Mollah used to make fake licenses by forging government stamps. There is a mystery about that too. Investigating officers believe that a huge circle is working behind it. The arrested Safiq Mollah is accused of using fake firearms by forging licenses by stamping and stamping the district magistrate and SP.

Earlier, six people were arrested by the CID on charges of forging and using fake weapons licenses in the company of private security guards in the city. CID SOG officials made the arrest. The offices of all these private security personnel are flourishing in the city. The CID claims that security personnel can be hired at half the salary even if they have a fake license. But those who have real licenses have to pay more.

The main accused in the case is Safiq Mollah, a resident of Memari. Safiq used to make fake licenses for the alleged use of weapons. The CID also arrested those who worked as security guards using these fake licenses. The names of the arrested are Zulfiqar Sheikh, Sabir Mandal, Emanul Mandal, Hafizul Sheikh, Biman Mandal. The CID is interrogating the suspects and finding out who else is involved in this huge cycle. Searches are going on in more than one place.

ARPITA HAZRA