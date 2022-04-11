Fame Forever by Lifestyle launches their latest campaign, ‘Wear it. Pair it. Anywhere it.’

Lifestyle, India’s leading fashion destination for the latest trends, launches their newest campaign for Fame Forever- ‘Wear it. Pair it. Anywhere it.’ The collection features functional pieces that are essential for men, women and kids at affordable prices. The collection offers a range of versatile creations that can be styled in different ways to create countless looks.

Consumers today, are seeking fashion as a form of self-expression and prefer clothing that is high on utility while shopping for their everyday needs. The campaign highlights the idea of versatility by showcasing how every individual has different style preferences and Fame Forever fulfils each individual’s requirements. Fame Forever by Lifestyle has unique pieces that can be adapted in many ways at great prices. Whether it’s working from home or office, or just chilling out with friends and family, the new collection has got you covered. The attractive price points make it even more desirable as customers get to transition into vibrant, feel-good fashion with trendy styles for the whole family.

Fame Forever by Lifestyle’s newest range perfectly captures the vibe of the season with the right assortment of colours, prints and silhouettes. For women, modern silhouettes and trends like soft, ultra-comfort graphic tees, and fashionable tops go perfectly well with breathable stretch denim while keeping the style up-to-date and available at desirable prices starting at just 299. The category for men is led by colourful polos, slim fit shirts, and super comfortable printed tees that can be paired with knitted shorts that offer all-day comfort starting at 499. For kids, quirky graphic tees with comfy everyday shorts for boys and chic summer dresses for girls at attractive price points starting at just 299.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Devarajan Iyer – CEO, Lifestyle said, “We are excited to launch the new collection from Fame Forever by Lifestyle. The collection has been carefully crafted, keeping in mind our consumers who seek comfort and value while shopping. The collection has something for everyone, available under one roof at delightful prices. We invite our consumers to come and explore the collection that is effortless with versatile pieces that can be styled in various ways.”

Blending fashion with utility, the new range from Lifestyle is bound to add freshness to your wardrobe and let you flaunt your unique summer style.