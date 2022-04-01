families will get job proposal came to Nabanna for Cabinet sanction | Jobs for 10 families, job offers for families of Rampurhat victims – News18 Bangla

Calcutta: Employment of close relatives of the family killed in Rampurhat incident. Jobs will be given to relatives of 10 families as compensation. Today job offer came to Nabanne. A relative of Vadu Sheikh’s family was also offered a job in Nabanne. While inspecting the spot in Rampurhat, the Chief Minister promised to give jobs to his close relatives. Accordingly, a report was received from the district administration on Friday.

The decision may be sealed soon after a cabinet meeting, sources said. A total of ten families have been offered jobs to their relatives in Navanne. Reaching the spot in Rampurhat on March 24, Mamata Banerjee promised financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the victims and a job to one of the family members. He also announced to pay Rs 200,000 for the cost of the houses which were burnt down. According to the announcement of the Chief Minister, ten families have been offered jobs in the compensation ground.

On the other hand, the CBI has decided to conduct DNA test on the victims of Bagtui Violence. DNA samples from the victims have already been collected and sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory in Delhi. Besides, DNA samples of the victims will also be collected and sent to Delhi for testing (Rampurhat Violence).

The families of the victims complained that they had not been called in to identify the victims. Based on the allegations, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) wants to match the DNA of the victims with the DNA samples of their family members.

It is to be mentioned that 9 people have died so far in Bogtui case The bodies of seven people were recovered from the burnt house of Sona Sheikh on the night of March 21 The process of identifying the bodies of these seven people has created controversy Because the families of the victims complained, they were not identified However, her husband identified Nazima Bibi as another victim in the Bogtui case

