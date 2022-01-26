Family Problem: Uncle killed by nephew due to family unrest

#Kolkata: Uncle killed by nephew due to family problem in Kalipark area under Airport Police Station. Three members of the family, including the arrested nephew.

According to police and local sources, there was widespread unrest in the Mandal family of Vidyasagar Palli in Kalipark area on Monday afternoon. Allegedly, Shyamoli Mandal, wife of late Gopal Mandal, was returning home after shopping at noon when a family member of the accused priest Mandal stood in front of the gate and obstructed Shyamoli Mandal. At that time the conflict started in the Mandal family (Family Problem).

The accused priest then beats up his aunt Shyamoli Mandal about the mandal. When Ritwik’s uncle Gopal Mandal came and protested, Ritwik Mandal and his family beat Gopal Mandal severely. Even with rods are killed.

As a result, Gopal fell seriously ill. He was first taken to a local hospital where he was shifted to a private hospital near Haldiram (Airport) at night. Gopal Mandal died there at around 12 on Tuesday night.

Airport police arrested three persons named Ritwik Mandal, Krishna Mandal and Dhiren Mandal in the incident. The detainees will be taken to Barrackpore court today. The detainees will be taken into police custody to find out why the incident took place.

Published by:Debalina Datta First published: January 26, 2022, 14:46 IST

Tags: Airport, Death, Family