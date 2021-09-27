September 27, 2021

Farmers Bharat Bandh | Left Front: A combination of red flags on the way back! Beside the farmers, the ‘no’ of the grassroots in the strike

The All India Kisan Morcha on Monday called for a nationwide boycott of India in protest of three central agricultural laws. This India Bandh is going on from 8 am to 4 pm. The Congress and the Left have already backed the farmers’ ban. A total of 12 BJP opposition parties, including Andhra Pradesh’s Telugu Desam Party and Aam Aadmi Party, have also backed the ban. The grassroots are not supporting the ban even though they have been on the side of the farmers from the beginning.



