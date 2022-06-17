Favorable monsoon conditions in South Bengal, rain forecast for the state today – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: Favorable monsoon conditions in South Bengal. The monsoon has entered South Bengal. The pre-monsoon rains have started. Although active in North Bengal, weak monsoon winds are blowing in South Bengal. As a result, even if it rains at the beginning, there is less chance of heavy rain in South Bengal. Daytime temperatures, however, will begin to decline in the next few days in South Bengal. Light to heavy rain is forecast in several parts of Malda district in the next 2-3 hours. Local residents have been warned to stay safe (West Bengal Weather Update)

Meanwhile, heavy rains will continue in North Bengal. A couple of places in Kochbihar and Alipurduar are forecast to have flash rains. Warning of heavy to very heavy rain in North Bengal till next Sunday. The highest rainfall will be in Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Kochbihar. Light to moderate rains are forecast in all the districts. Warning of scattered heavy rains and very heavy rains spread across North Bengal. The water level in the river will rise. There will be loss of grain. Low lying areas are at risk of flooding. Landslides in mountainous areas will greatly reduce the risk of landslides in Darjeeling and Kalimpong. Scattered showers are expected in South Bengal including Kolkata today, Friday. The sky in Kolkata will be mostly cloudy

Heavy rainfall of 200 mm or more is expected in Kochbihar and Alipurduar districts. Warning of 80 to 200 mm or very heavy rain in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri districts. Heavy rains are forecast for Malda North and South Dinajpur districts Kochbihar and Alipurduar have been warned of heavy rainfall of 200 mm or more. Heavy rainfall of 80 to 100 mm is expected in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Malda and two Dinajpur.

Due to heavy rains in North Bengal. There is a risk of flash rain. Landslides are feared in the hilly areas including Darjeeling and Kalimpong. Landslides can occur on hilly roads. The meteorological office advises tourists and locals to be careful. Visibility on hilly roads may decrease. Visibility can be greatly reduced due to heavy rains. The water level in the rivers of North Bengal including Teesta, Torsa, Jaldhaka may rise. Due to heavy rains in Sikkim, Bhutan, Assam and Meghalaya, the river level in North Bengal will rise further. There is a risk of flooding in low lying areas This can lead to crop damage in low lying areas.

