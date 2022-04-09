fear of dog in kolkata airport – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Kolkata’s Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport dog panic! Dog bites about 13 people inside the airport terminal! This includes passengers and airport staff! Kolkata Airport lost its way in fear of dogs.

It has been alleged that a dog has been chasing and biting several passengers at the Kolkata airport terminal since Saturday morning. In all, 13 people have been bitten by dogs so far, including passengers on the plane, airport staff and a child.

The injured passengers have already been sent to a private hospital along VIP Road by the airport authorities for treatment. The incident has led to allegations of indifference against the airport authorities and administration! The question is, since morning, a dog has chased and bit so many passengers and staff in the airport terminal, but no action has been taken by the airport and the administration. Why was the dog not caught? Police are currently searching for the dog at the airport.

On the other hand, ambulance service has been launched at Bagdogra Airport. The service was introduced by the airport authorities mainly for the sick and physically challenged passengers. Earlier, the service was launched at Guwahati Airport in north-east India. Every day a large number of passengers are taken to Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Bangalore for treatment through Bagdogra Airport. For so many days, the patient’s relatives were worried about getting into and out of the plane with the risk of being forced into a wheelchair or stretcher. Particularly capable passengers had to face the same problem. From now on, you will not have to bear that risk. The ambulance was recently brought from Mumbai at a cost of Rs 75 lakh.

Anup Chakraborty