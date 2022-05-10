Fear of heavy rain! Launched Control Room, Lalbazar – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The Alipore Meteorological Department is expecting heavy rains due to the thunderstorm. Lalbazar is worried about Kolkata. Kolkata Police wants to be ready with the lessons learned from Amfan. Unified Commanding Center has been opened on behalf of Lalbazar. There are more different departments of administration with the officers of Lalbazar. The new number has been given by Lalbazar. By contacting here, all the problems can be reported to the police officers on duty in Lalbazar. The contact numbers are: 22141490, 22505000, 22505033, 22505044, 22505148. The residents of the city can report these problems by calling these numbers.

In this new control room, there are representatives of several departments including Kolkata Municipality, Fire Department, Disaster Response Team, PWD. There are three Assistant Commissioner level officers in this control room led by one Deputy Commissioner rank officer. Disaster management team personnel have been sent to the office of nine deputy commissioners of Kolkata police since Tuesday morning. The four workers were given multiple items including tree cutting machine, iron cutting machine, rope, cutter.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata River Traffic Police has insisted on more surveillance in the Ganges ghats of Kolkata. River traffic police were seen miking in the Ganges ghats on Tuesday morning. Originally, it was forbidden to come to the banks of the Ganges unnecessarily by the Calcutta River Traffic Police. On Tuesday, several high light poles in the city were lowered by the Kolkata Municipality. One of their staff members said that before the disaster, work was being done to disconnect the power supply by lowering the high light poles. Kolkata police also kept a close watch on different parts of the city on Tuesday. The police stations are said to be on high alert so that the police can reach the spot as soon as any news of the disaster reaches them. News of various calamities or disasters of the city is being taken at every moment on behalf of Lalbazar.

Susovan Bhattacharjee

Published by:Uddalak B First published: May 10, 2022, 19:36 IST

Tags: Cyclone Ashani