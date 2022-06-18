Fear of mass movement? Home Ministry directs to increase security at stations in the state – News18 Bangla

Agnipath Agitation: The Ministry of Home Affairs is feeling the fear of a more widespread movement demanding the withdrawal of the Agnipath army recruitment project! Therefore, the Union Home Ministry has already directed to tighten the security cordon across the country. The ministry has directed to increase security at railway stations, national highways and government offices. Letters have been sent to the Commissioners of Police in Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai by the Union Home Ministry. Not only that, the ministry has sent letters to the chief secretary of Bengal as well as the chief secretary of each state. On social media, the protesters have called for a 20-day protest in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, in addition to calling for a ban on India. The Center specifically warned the police commissioners of these four states in this regard.

Not only as a precautionary measure, the Center has also announced 10 per cent reservation for paramilitary and Assam Rifles firefighters to quell protests against the Agnipath Armed Forces recruitment project! The decision was announced in a tweet from the home minister’s office. “The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to reserve 10% vacancies for recruitment of firefighters in CAPF and Assam Rifles,” the tweet said.

In a second tweet, the home ministry also announced a relaxation of the age limit for these employers. Although the age limit for firefighters wishing to be recruited in CAPF and Assam Rifles has been waived for three years, for the first batch, the age limit has been raised to five years, the ministry said.

One person was killed and eight others were injured when police opened fire to disperse protesters at the Secunderabad railway station on Friday. A South Central Railway official said protesters set fire to several bogies of three passenger trains and no passengers were injured. Violence intensified in Bihar on Friday! Protesting by blocking Laxmisarai and Samastipur stations and state highways, the agitating candidates set fire to at least 20 bogies of the New Delhi-Bhagalpur Vikramshila Express and the New Delhi-Darbhanga Bihar Relations Express.

Protesting candidates have taken to the streets to demand the immediate cancellation of the Agnipath project, which calls for at least 75 per cent of workers to be forced to retire after serving in the armed forces for four years and then without any pension benefits.

