Fear of traffic jam, many private schools in Kolkata are closed, there will be online classes somewhere Many Kolkata private schools to remain closed on 21 July others to have online classes – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Thursday, July 21 assembly A number of private schools in Kolkata decided to close the event earlier due to the fear of traffic jams. It has been decided to give holidays to several private schools on July 21 Instead the class will be online that day Some private schools have again decided to open their schools on Saturday instead of Thursday. Church of North India affiliated schools including La Marts have decided to remain closed on Thursday. Several schools in the city of Kolkata, including Don Bosco, Heritage, Gokhel Memorial School, declared holiday on Thursday. However, the authorities of La’Matinia have decided that classes will be held online on that day.

Gokhel Memorial Including some schools that day There will be holidays. School authorities have decided to keep the school open on Saturday instead of Thursday.

DPS gave Ruby Park and holiday on July 21.

South Point School closed on July 21 Decided to keep it. Classes will be online instead.

Ballygunge Shiksha Sadan online class that day Notice has been given

However, private schools do not specify any specific reason for school leave. Apart from this, some reputed private schools in South Kolkata, North Kolkata and 21st July School are keeping open.

The decision is being made to close the schools along the routes which are likely to be congested mainly with July 21 in mind. That is what is emerging from the data.

