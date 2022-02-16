Femina Miss India 2022 exclusively partners with Moj to host digital auditions

Femina Miss India has exclusively partnered with Moj, India’s number one short video app, to provide a digital platform for aspirants to showcase their talent and participate in the prestigious contest. The selection process of the state representatives will entail an online registration process inviting specific audition video task submissions only via the Moj App.

Miss India Organization translates its scouting operations into the digital media space, in pursuit of beauty ambassadors. Powered by a dynamic format, VLCC presents Femina Miss India 2022 is rooted in its vision to empower the youth and represent the best of Indians talents at international platforms. The pageant in its virtual format for the second time now, has launched a nationwide hunt effective 14th February 2022 to select representatives each from the 28 states and a representative from Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir besides a collective representative from the Union Territories making for a total of 31 finalists.

To participate, every applicant needs to download the Moj App, create a profile and upload three audition videos that will include an introduction, talent showcase and a rampwalk. Once completed, the applicant will need to log onto www.missindia.com and fill in the requisite details.

Talking about the pageant with pride and passion, Neha Dhupia said, “Each year in the journey of Femina Miss India, I feel a strong sense of nostalgia as it takes me back to all the learnings and experiences I’ve gained and will cherish lifelong. It’s always endearing to see these young participants so full of enthusiasm and ready to take on the world. It’s their willingness to succeed that leaves everyone feeling inspired.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Ajit Varghese, Chief Commercial Officer, Moj said, “We at Moj are thrilled to be a part of the digital journey of aspirants to showcase the talent to enter and win Femina Miss India. We are sure to see high quality and caliber of short video entries from potential contestants on Moj using its high end camera features. Moj is helping brands and content creators alike, across every part of the nation, to provide immersive digital experience and engage with their audiences through creative campaigns around talent hunts, pageants, music launches and much more.”

Talking about the pageant, Rohit Gopakumar, COO, Miss India Organization said, “Miss India now is not just a beauty pageant. It has become an institution with over 57 years of successfully managing a life changing platform for Indian women. we have been privy to a whole gamut of emotions, lots of glamour, immense talent and incredible competitive spirit. This platform has transformed many deserving lives and opened avenues for the participants that have made their far-fetched dreams come true. It’s what makes this pageant so extraordinary and special. In this forthcoming edition too, we are looking forward to an enthralling experience where a new winner will take center stage and make the country proud at the Miss World Pageant. This year too the show will provide an incredible opportunity for contestants and audience alike to be swayed by the true Spirit of Indian Women”.

About Moj: With the highest monthly active user base of 160 million amongst Indian short video apps, Moj is India’s #1 short video app. Launched in July 2020, Moj is a platform for creators to showcase their talents and entertain Indian audiences across different genres. Moj is home to more than 50 million creators that connect with India through content created in 16 different languages. Moj has an easy UI, one of the biggest music libraries, and unique camera filters.

Download App: iOS | Android For further information, kindly write to [email protected]

About Miss India: Miss India is the most sought-after glamorous beauty pageant in the country that turns dreams into reality. It is a property with a mass appeal as millions worldwide gear up to watch India’s next representative at the global platform. It is the search of the perfect woman with beauty, poise, elegance and intelligence to represent India at Miss World. It is a platform that has won many accolades for the country on the international arena and the past winners such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Dia Mirza, Manushi Chhillar who have made India proud at international circles.