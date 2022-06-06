Fface forays into Film Industry: Associate with Shadow Films

‘Talent can’t be taught, but it can be awakened’, with that aim in mind Fface, one of the prominent talent management brands of Eastern India announced its 9th Edition of Calendar 2023. This is the first time, Fface has associated with a Brand new film “Angshuman MBA” directed by Sudeshna Roy & Abhijit Guha and Produced by Shadow Films. The announcement press conference witnessed the esteemed presence of cast of the film “Angshuman MBA”Actor Soham Chakraborty, Actress Koushani Mukherjee directed by Sudeshna Roy & Abhijit Guha. There were also eminent personalities like Director Raja Chanda, Actor Bonny Sengupta and Actress Falaque Rashid Roy along with Mr. Neil Roy, Founder Director of Fface, Ms. Paromita Ghosh, Strategic Consultant – Director, Fface; Mr. Indroneel Mukherjee, Fashion Director, Fface; Kaustav Saikia, Director of photography, Fface were also present to address the media at The Park, Kolkata.

Fface is again back with there biggest calendar launch after the pandemic. Fface aspires new faces, models and actors to directly connect to production houses, channels, fashion houses etc. It give opportunities for upcoming talents to flourish their abilities and showcase it by giving inspiration to the new generations. The final round of audition was judged by Director Raja Chanda, Actor Bonny Sengupta, Actress Falaque Rashid Roy producer Shyam Sundar Dey and by the core team of Fface consisting Paromita Ghosh, Indroneel Mukherjee and Kaustav Saikia.

Addressing the Media Mr. Neil Roy, Founder Director of Fface said,“Fface is a platform to bring forward and horn the skills of young budding artists creating the path to recognize their talents. Like every year we are overwhelmed with the response we receive from the participants. It’s an interesting platform for people to come and see how Fface has changed lives and has been beneficial for young talent. This time we came up with two events and our partner is Shadow Films for this. The best 30 will be featured in our magazine and among them top 12 will be launched as the Fface Calendar for 2023. This journey wouldn’t have been possible without the love and support we receive every year from our lovely audiences.”

Speaking on this occasion Director Duo, Sudeshna Roy and Abhijit Guha said, “Our association with Fface is a wonderful experience. Over the years we have worked with several projects, this being our first project to collaborate with them. It is really necessary to have platforms for newcomers; we really appreciate the effort put by the whole team of Fface.Fface is known for publishing its flagship fashion calendar every year and it’s always a pleasure to see more youth coming forward and expressing their eagerness towards showcasing their talents and highlighting their strengths.”

About Fface (Fame Fashion and Creative Excellence): Ffacepublications include conceptual annual calendar featuring fresh models, designers, photographers, and makeup artists to showcase their talent. Each edition of this calendar showcase a few prominent names from the film and fashion in industry. This is the ninth edition of the Fface Calendar and there are more than 500 registrations received from all over West Bengal for the auditions.

Fface is a prominent talent management brand in eastern India. Their abilities are showcased through the Fface Calendar and other Fface events side by side with eminent Tollywood celebrities and celebrities from different walks of life.