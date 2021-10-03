Fighting erupts in Bhabanipur, state president Sukant Majumder demands at Shunsan BJP office – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee’s victory margin is 56,635 After that, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar claimed that there was a fight in Bhabanipur (Sukanta Majumdar on Bhabanipur By Election Result).

However, there are questions as to how much his party leaders agree with the BJP state president (Sukanta Majumdar). Because almost no BJP leader has walked the BJP’s state office or Hastings office all day today. Other leaders and workers did not look the same way As a result, if there was a real fight in Bhabanipur, the question arises as to why the BJP leaders and workers did not get the encouragement to come to the party’s state office.

In Bhabanipur, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was ahead from the first round. The Chief Minister got 85,273 votes in Bhabanipur by combining EVIM and postal ballot. There, BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal received 26,426 votes The gap between Mamata Banerjee and Priyanka Tibrewal has widened since morning.

After the first few rounds, the indication of what was going to happen in Bhabanipur became clear As a result, the vacuum that existed in the BJP state office since this morning has not been filled Even no BJP leader was found to speak to the media

However, BJP state president Sukant Majumder, who arrived at the state office in the afternoon, claimed that the Bhabanipur result would inspire them to fight in the future. The BJP state president argued, “Priyanka Tibrewal’s fight deserves praise. Bhabanipur will inspire us to fight in future elections. However, Sukanta also congratulated the Chief Minister for the victory

Apart from this, the BJP state president also indirectly mocked the victory of the Chief Minister by questioning the voting rate in Bhabanipur. He argued, ‘In Bhabanipur only 56 percent of the votes were cast This means that the majority of the people did not express their views.

Inside the BJP, however, it was decided in advance what the BJP’s position would be on the possible outcome of the polls in Bhabanipur. After the polls in Bhabanipur, the BJP had a figure that if the turnout increased, the margin of victory for the Chief Minister would be reduced. But that calculation of BJP did not match That is why the BJP state president asked why the turnout was low

However, the voting rate in Bhabanipur is not very high That is what the statistics of past elections say On the contrary, the turnout in Bhabanipur was much higher this time than in the 2011 by-elections.