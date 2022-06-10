FIND ANYWHERE FAST: JAGUAR LAND ROVER AND WHAT3WORDS DELIVER WORLD-FIRST NAVIGATION SOLUTION

Jaguar Land Rover is offering customers accurate and precise navigation even in the most remote locations, by becoming the first automotive manufacturer to integrate what3words global location technology into vehicles already on the road through a software-over-the-air (SOTA) update.

what3words has divided the globe into a grid of 3m x 3m squares and given each one a unique combination of three words: a what3words address. Through the ‘always-on’ technology, which works without the need for mobile connectivity, new and existing customers will be able to navigate to any precise location in the world using just three words.

This is part of the latest SOTA upgrade offered to customers this year, following the previous update. In total, Jaguar Land Rover has completed more than 1.3 million vehicle-level updates and more than three million engine control unit updates as part of its always-on, always-connected capability, delivering modern luxury to customers.

Once updated, the system allows customers to input what3words addresses directly into the navigation bar on the Pivi Pro Infotainment system. The integration has been delivered by HERE Technologies, Jaguar Land Rover’s navigation partner for the past 25 years. HERE’s end-to-end, connected driving services include turn-by-turn guidance and real-time traffic that enable a personalised experience, intuitively guiding drivers through their entire journey.

Integrated what3words is available in all new and existing Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles fitted with its advanced Pivi Pro infotainment system.

Mark Carter, Navigation Product Owner, Digital Product Platform at Jaguar Land Rover, said: “This world-changing technology is all about simplification, providing our customers with a seamless modern luxury experience that means they can find their way anywhere in the world without having to worry about connectivity. The partnership with what3words, enabled by HERE Technologies, further highlights our world leading SOTA capability which allows us to offer services that are always on and always connected.”

Chris Sheldrick, co-founder and CEO of what3words, said: “This partnership ensures you can get to the exact destination of your next adventure with ease and in comfort. Jaguar Land Rover recognised the benefits our innovative technology brings to those on the road, and we’re proud that our partnership with HERE Technologies has made this possible.”

Gino Ferru, General Manager EMEAR and Senior Vice President at HERE Technologies, said: “Over the years of working with Jaguar Land Rover, we have gained a deep understanding of their innovative thinking and technical requirements, thanks to which we have been able to build industry-leading navigation solutions. It is with great pleasure that we can now announce the latest step of our partnership: integrating what3words to Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles globally.”

Jaguar Land Rover and what3words have worked together since 2018, when they created what3words addresses to help improve healthcare administration on the remote Scottish island of Mull.