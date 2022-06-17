Find out the rain forecast in the next 2-3 hours in the districts of the state – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: The monsoon is likely to enter South Bengal by Sunday and Monday. Monsoon winds have already blown in Bihar and Orissa. In the next two to three days, rains will fall in Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and the rest of Orissa and Uttar Pradesh. Thunderstorms and rain are forecast in large parts of Jhargram and West Midnapore districts in the next 2-3 hours.

Heavy rain forecast for North Bengal in next 24 hours. Warning issued in Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Kochbihar districts. There is a risk of flash flood in these three districts. Heavy rains will also hit Darjeeling, Kalimpong, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur and Malda districts. There is a danger of landslides in the hilly areas. The water level of all rivers including Teesta and Torsa will rise. Risk of flooding in low lying areas. Heavy rains will continue in North Bengal till Sunday.

Cloudy skies in South Bengal for next four-five days. Chance of light to moderate rain with thunderstorms. Scattered pre-monsoon rains. There is no possibility of heavy rain at present. According to meteorologists, there are no signs of heavy rains in the next four to five days even if monsoon winds or rains come. Temperatures in North and South Bengal will remain almost the same for the next few days.

Today in Kolkata, Friday is mostly cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorm is expected in the afternoon. Today, the minimum temperature in the morning is 29.1 degrees Celsius. 2 degrees Celsius higher than normal. Yesterday, Thursday afternoon, the maximum temperature was 33.7 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity in the air is 6 to 73 percent. There has been very little rain.

Chance of rain all over the country. Heavy rains in the southern Indian states. Rain will fall in several states of north-western India, including Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. Sanjeev Bandyopadhyay, the eastern director of the Meteorological Department, said that it could be said that the monsoon was coming late in South Bengal. When it rains, there is no chance of heavy rain. Monsoon winds will weaken and enter South Bengal. However, there is a possibility of heavy rain a few days after the onset of monsoon. Scattered showers with thunderstorms are expected in South Bengal at present.

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: June 17, 2022, 13:04 IST

Tags: Weather Forecast, Weather Report