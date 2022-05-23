Arnab Hazra, Kolkata: Asansol mayor’s fine case in the High Court. A case has been filed in the High Court seeking a fine of Rs 5 lakh. Former Asansol mayor Jitendra Tiwari is the mother-in-law of Jaya Chaitali Devi Purnigam (Calcutta High Court).

Chaitali is the BJP nominated public representative of ward no. A case has been filed in the bench of Justice Shampa Sarkar. The new mayor of Asansol municipality has been sworn in on February 25. Bidhan Upadhyay, MLA of Barabani, is the mayor of Asansol. Although two months have passed since the swearing in of the mayor, the new mayoral council has not been formed yet. Citizens’ services are being compromised as the mayoral council is not formed.

Opposition leader Chaitali Tiwari has filed a case against the mayor alleging breach of law by the civil service. The High Court has applied for a minimum fine of Rs 5 lakh against the mayor. Chaitali Tiwari’s lawyer Perth Ghosh said the mayoral council had to be formed within two months of taking the oath of mayor as per the practice of managing the Purnigam. Accordingly, two months have passed since April 26, but the mayoral council has not been formed.

That is why my client has filed a case seeking the intervention of the High Court. The case is likely to be heard on June 9. Chaitali Tiwari, the plaintiff, said that the people of Asansol were not getting proper civic services as the mayoral council was not formed. Earlier, various excuses were brought forward for voting Why not form a mayoral council after the vote. Even after sending letters to all the concerned places, the results did not match, so I sought the intervention of the High Court. I am optimistic about the court. The Trinamool Congress returned to power with 91 seats in the recently concluded Asansol Purnigam polls. Earlier, Jitendra Tiwari was in charge of the entire board. Instead of a team, he is now in Padma Shibir.

