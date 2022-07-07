Fire vegetables, fire pulses! How much is the price of potato and tomato pulses in Kolkata compared to other states? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: With the rise in commodity prices, the situation seems to have stabilized across the country. Even if the middle class gets their hands on it, it seems that the habit of accepting the same future has already come. What is the price of vegetables and pulses in the capital of this state compared to different big cities of the country? Pulses were the most expensive commodity in the national capital, Delhi, on Thursday, July 6. Among the main pulses sold in the city, Biuli pulses were sold at Rs 118 per kg. The price of arahar dal is 100 rupees per kg, according to the Consumer Affairs Office If you buy one kg of potatoes in Kolkata, it will cost 30 rupees. If you want to buy tomatoes, you have to pay 55 rupees. And the pulses are the same!

If you go to eat arahar dal, you will get burnt. In Kolkata, the price of one kg of arahara pulses is 103 rupees! The price of mug and musur is the same, 100 rupees per kg. All the pulses except 100 gram pulses are 100 pulses. In Kolkata, the price of one kg of gram pulses is 61 rupees.

Among other pulses in Delhi, mug pulses were sold at Rs 96 per kg and musur pulses at Rs 92 per kg. The price of gram pulses used for making besan is Rs 60 per kg, the office said.

The price of tomatoes among the main vegetables is quite hot! Only one kg of tomato is available at 52 rupees. Potatoes are being sold at Rs 26 per kg and onions at Rs 26 in Delhi.

Check out today’s prices of vegetables and pulses (Rs. / Kg) in five cities in India:

City Potatoes Onion Tomatoes Arahar dal Beaulie’s dal Mug dal Musur dal Gram pulses Delhi 26 26 52 100 116 96 92 60 Mumbai 35 25 46 115 120 120 102 69 Calcutta 30 26 55 103 96 100 100 61 Guwahati 26 26 60 91 65 91 3 74 Chennai 36 26 22 96 96 92 69 69

Source: Department of Consumer Affairs

Published by:Madhurima Dutta First published: July 07, 2022, 18:34 IST

Tags: Potato Price Hike, Tomato Price hike, Vegetable Price