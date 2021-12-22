Firhad danced with his granddaughter on his shoulders, watching the video – News18 Bangla

December 22, 2021

Firhad danced with his granddaughter on his shoulders, watching the video

#Kolkata: The team also won by setting a new record in the history of Kolkata Municipality (KMC Elections 2021). Firhad Hakim shared that joy with his grandchildren. He is also ahead as the future mayor of Kolkata

All in all, the transport minister of the state is quite relieved After the results of the vote, so Firhad 6 in a good mood at home Firhad Hakim was seen dancing with his granddaughter Ayat on his shoulder

Read more: Granddaughter Ayat’s whim, ‘Dadu’ Firhad took a hooded bus to Kolkata on a winter’s evening

Firhad Hakim’s daughter Shabba Hakim shared this video on Twitter Shabba wrote on Twitter, “Firhad Hakim is celebrating today’s victory with his favorite people.”

Firhad Hakim was found in good spirits even after the results of the polls were declared on Tuesday He took a three-and-a-half-year-old granddaughter on a hooded bus to Kolkata. From December 24, the bus will run at the Kolkata Carnival on Park Street.

Firhad won from his 72nd ward with 14,917 votes He alone got more than 69 percent of the votes Before the vote, Firhad himself said that his only goal was to increase the margin of victory from last time Naturally, one of the top leaders of the grassroots is quite relieved after the victory





