Firhad Hakim And KMC MIC: Team Leader Firhad, Deputy Atin, New Mayor of Kolkata

#Kolkata: The mayor of Kolkata is Firhad Hakim. Atin Ghosh was made the deputy mayor. At the same time, MP Mala Roy was made the chairman. Mamata Banerjee sat in a meeting with party leaders at Maharashtra Nibas Hall in South Kolkata. It was there that the party’s state president Subrata Boxi announced the names of mayors, deputy mayors and mayors. According to that list, only Swapan Samaddar and Ratan Dey were left out of the old men in the mayoral council. And those who got the place again are Tarak Singh, Sandeep Bokshi, Sandipan Saha, Abhijit Mukherjee, Jiban Saha, Ram Peyare Ram, Mitali Bandyopadhyay, Debashish Kumar and Debabrata Majumder.

At the beginning of the meeting, Mamata Banerjee said, “Congratulations to all 134 people. I also welcome those who have won the opposition. This victory is not of the grassroots, the grassroots relationship with the soil. There has been a lot of propaganda, yet the common people believe, everyone has relied on us irrespective of race. I am sacrificing their victory. This time the work will start. You have to work for more than ten years.

This time, the Trinamool leader has also paid special attention to women in the election of borough chairman. Accordingly, women councilors have become the chairmen of 9 out of 16 boroughs. In that context, Mamata Banerjee said, “9 out of 16 boroughs are chaired by women. Do a very good job. Young girls like Puja (Panja), Bashundhara (Goswami) have won. I’m happy Sandeepan, Ranara is leaving the job of engineer in the team. I want competition. Compete in your good deeds. “

Mamata Banerjee’s clear message to the new councilors is, “I can’t leave my job because I have 5 years. You have to give report card every six months If it can’t work, the party and the government will see It will work to say less. Statements cannot be harmed by mere statements. It will not be like BJP-CPM. You just have to be more discriminating with the help you render toward other people. All work is now being done online. People should not be harassed for services. “