Firhad Hakim and Sukanta Majumdar: Firhad’s ‘Great Leader in the Trinamool’ remarks, more speculation in response to Sukant! Meeting at noon …

#Kolkata: In one comment, Minister Firhad Hakim made a fuss in state politics. Like every day, Firhad went out to campaign for the by-election in Bhabanipur (Bhabanipur By Poll). At that time he was questioned about the change of party. Firhad Hakim’s comment on that source has received a response. The state minister said, “In a few days, such a name will come from the BJP to the grassroots, you can’t think.” But the minister did not want to open his mouth about who that leader is. However, the remarks have sparked speculation within the BJP, as evidenced by the response of the new BJP state president, West Bengal BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar.

On Thursday, besides other issues, questions also came up about Firhad’s demand for Sukant. Not avoiding the issue of that ‘big name’, but Sukant Majumder said, ‘Those who do BJP on the basis of principles and ideals, no one will leave the party. I’m sure of that. However, I will tell those who are having problems, if there is any anger, come, discuss within the group. I think everything can be done through discussion. Everyone will fight together. And to overthrow this government is just a matter of time. ‘

Such remarks by the new president of the state BJP have further fueled speculation within the party. A section of the political circles say that Sukant Majumder did not reject Firhad Hakim’s remarks. Instead, he spoke of discussing the leaders within the party. As a result, he is afraid of catching a big break in the team? And is that why he is talking about the principles and ideals to resolve the anger by discussing within the party?

The new state president has called a meeting of BJP state leaders at noon on Thursday. According to sources, he can give a message to the party to move forward unitedly in that meeting. Sukanta Majumder can also give instructions to settle the factional quarrels within the party as soon as possible.

Four BJP MLAs, including Mukul Roy, have already joined the ruling TMC since the Assembly polls. Babul Supriyo, a former Union Minister and MP from Asansol, has recently come to the grassroots camp. And on the day Babul joined the Trinamool, Abhishek Banerjee, the Trinamool’s all-India general secretary, went to campaign in Bhabanipur and claimed that the game had just begun. Many more big surprises are waiting in the future. Abhishek went to the polls in Murshidabad and demanded, “BJP leaders have lined up. If we open the door, the BJP party will rise.” Abhishek’s one demand after another .