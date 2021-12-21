Firhad Hakim: Are you the mayor again? Firhad Hakim opened his mouth in the middle of the green storm in Kolkata! Top speculation

#Kolkata: He won the election three times in eight months. Among them, 3 months of sun-drenched, water-soaked assembly polls, sun-burnt before Pujo, one-and-a-half months of water-soaked by-elections. And in the cold he ran in 144 wards of Calcutta Municipality. Just won yourself, not that. The green storm rose again in the whole of Calcutta. And then the speculation was made again, is Firhad Hakim going to sit as the mayor of Kolkata again? On the same day before leaving for Assam, Mamata Banerjee had a meeting with Abhishek Banerjee and Firhad Hakim at Kalighat.

Then Firhad was asked to know whether you are the mayor again? In this case, Firhad gave a somewhat tactical answer. In his words, “This victory is the victory of Mamata Banerjee. People have relied on the development of Mamata Banerjee. This victory is the victory of human faith. The grassroots have never won such a big victory in Calcutta before. With such a big victory, the responsibility of the Trinamool has also increased. ” However, those who have worked hard for so long, if they come to success, they will show a little out. There will be a little dancing, that’s normal. ‘

Firhad Hakim was the candidate from Ward No. 72 of Kolkata Municipality. Known as the ward of one’s own home, like the palm of one’s hand. In fact, with the active intervention of Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee, this time the MLAs and MPs became candidates again. The Trinamool Congress was looking at Firhad to win not only its own ward but also seven wards in the port area. And Firhad got one hundred and one hundred in it. He explained that he can keep the dignity of trust.

In that sense, Firhad’s name is coming up again in the post of mayor. The Calcutta Purboard will be formed on 23rd December. On the same day, it will be known who is going to be the metropolitan of Kolkata. The ‘one person, one position’ rule has already been introduced in the grassroots. However, Mamata Banerjee has kept some people outside that rule. Firhad Hakim is one of them. As a result, it will not be a surprise if the responsibility is given on the shoulders of Firhad once again.